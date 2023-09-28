× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A child's hands drawing on construction paper and surrounded by a table cluttered with crafting materials.

Itty bitty artists ages 3-5 are invited to attend a special art making class designed for them and their adventurous adult caregiver! On the last Thursday of the month, child and adult duos can squish, build and create at the Hunter. Classes each month will focus on a different artwork in the museum and feature new art activities that explore texture, color, and shape.

Wear your art making clothes and bring a snack and water bottle. All materials will be provided. Admission is for one adult and one child.

Non-Members: $25/adult

Members: $20/adult

If you have additional questions, please contact Christine Bespalec at cbespalec@huntermuseum.org.

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Art-Together