Art Wise: Carla Gannis

× Expand Image credit: Carla Gannis (B. 1970), The Garden of Emoji Delights, 2014,single-channel 4k video monitor or projector, 33.75 x 60 in., minimum,runtime 5 minutes, 36 seconds (40-second loop). Collection of the Carl &Marilynn Thoma Foundation, 2020.021. © Carla Gannis, courtesy of theCarl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation. Carla Gannis, The Garden of Emoji Delights, 2014

Learn about the process and work of Carla Gannis, an interdisciplinary

artist featured in our special exhibition Networked Nature, during an Art

Wise presentation by the artist. Gannis’s video work uses animated emojis

to digitally recreate the famous Hieronymus Bosch painting Garden of

Earthly Delights, highlighting the human tendencies that have both

remained and evolved over centuries. After hearing from the artist, explore

the exhibition with a fresh perspective.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

Art Wise presentations are generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.