Art Wise: Carla Gannis

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Learn about the process and work of Carla Gannis, an interdisciplinary

artist featured in our special exhibition Networked Nature, during an Art

Wise presentation by the artist. Gannis’s video work uses animated emojis

to digitally recreate the famous Hieronymus Bosch painting Garden of

Earthly Delights, highlighting the human tendencies that have both

remained and evolved over centuries. After hearing from the artist, explore

the exhibition with a fresh perspective.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

Art Wise presentations are generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.

Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
