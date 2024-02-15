Art Wise: Carla Gannis

Image credit: Carla Gannis (B. 1970), The Garden of Emoji Delights, 2014,single-channel 4k video monitor or projector, 33.75 x 60 in., minimum,runtime 5 minutes, 36 seconds (40-second loop). Collection of the Carl &Marilynn Thoma Foundation, 2020.021. © Carla Gannis, courtesy of theCarl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation.
Carla Gannis, The Garden of Emoji Delights, 2014
Learn about the process and work of Carla Gannis, an interdisciplinary
artist featured in our special exhibition Networked Nature, during an Art
Wise presentation by the artist. Gannis’s video work uses animated emojis
to digitally recreate the famous Hieronymus Bosch painting Garden of
Earthly Delights, highlighting the human tendencies that have both
remained and evolved over centuries. After hearing from the artist, explore
the exhibition with a fresh perspective.
