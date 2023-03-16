Art Wise: Curator Stephen Wicks

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Learn about Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom with

Stephen Wicks, the Barbara A. and Bernard E. Bernstein Curator of the

Knoxville Museum of Art, exhibit organizer. Wicks will give an in-gallery

tour of the exhibit and offer insights into the artist and his works.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
to
