Art Wise: Curator Stephen Wicks

Hunter Museum of American Art
Art Wise: Stephen Wicks
Learn about Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom with
Stephen Wicks, the Barbara A. and Bernard E. Bernstein Curator of the
Knoxville Museum of Art, exhibit organizer. Wicks will give an in-gallery
tour of the exhibit and offer insights into the artist and his works.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art.
Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.