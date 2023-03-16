Art Wise: Curator Stephen Wicks

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Art Wise: Stephen Wicks

Learn about Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom with

Stephen Wicks, the Barbara A. and Bernard E. Bernstein Curator of the

Knoxville Museum of Art, exhibit organizer. Wicks will give an in-gallery

tour of the exhibit and offer insights into the artist and his works.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.