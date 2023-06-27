Art Wise: Scott Schweigert

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Learn more about In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape

Painting during an in-gallery tour led by exhibition curator Scott Schweigert

from the Reading Public Museum. Regular admission applies; members and

youth 17 & under are free. Art Wise programs are generously sponsored by

Martha Mackey.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.

