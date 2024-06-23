Artful Yoga

Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Jennifer Hobbs. Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs; participants must bring their own yoga mat. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
