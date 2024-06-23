Artful Yoga
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Aerial photograph of group doing yoga poses on colorful yoga mats.
Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Jennifer Hobbs. Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs; participants must bring their own yoga mat. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness