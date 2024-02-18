Artful Yoga with Ashley Snider

Hunter Museum of American Art
People practicing yoga at the Hunter
In honor of Black History Month, join us for an art-inspired yoga practice
focusing on artwork of African American artists. Led this month by Ashley
Snider, Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter
Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5
donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs;
participants must bring their own yoga mat. All levels of yoga experience
are welcome.