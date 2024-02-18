Artful Yoga with Ashley Snider

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In honor of Black History Month, join us for an art-inspired yoga practice

focusing on artwork of African American artists. Led this month by Ashley

Snider, Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter

Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5

donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs;

participants must bring their own yoga mat. All levels of yoga experience

are welcome.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
