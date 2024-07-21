Artful Yoga with Megan Bales
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Megan Bales. Artful
Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga
taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter
Museum’s educational programs; participants must bring their own yoga mat.
All levels of yoga experience are welcome.
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness