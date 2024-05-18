Artist Demos Clay & Stone

× Expand Area 61 Gallery with artists' permission Artists' Demonstrations, Clay & Stone, Saturday, May 18th from 1-5 pm at Area 61 Gallery

Local artists, Bob Fazio and Carolann Haggard, will be demonstrating their artistry and craftsmanship techniques in-person at Area 61 Gallery Saturday, May 18th from 1-5 pm.

Bob Fazio, a Chattanooga renowned clay sculptor, potter and painter, will be in the gallery with his potter's wheel sharing his expertise as an artist and a teacher. The last time Bob was live in the gallery, he introduced agate clay and shared its unique properties as it is "thrown" on the spinning wheel. Since then, he's made a beautiful cobalt blue clay to add to the effects. Bob taught art locally at St. Jude, Notre Dame and Baylor school so he’s a natural at sharing techniques and tips. Stop by and meet, or reconnect, with Bob and see what emerges from the clay this visit.

Carolann Haggard, stone carver and sculptor, will also be in the gallery introducing you to the tools of her trade. She'll have stone tools, stones with carving samples of the tools used, and her portfolio book featuring one of her large stone sculptures created in her Italian studio. She’ll also have samples of architectural carving & clay to work on a model for a new stone piece with its base (to show process).

Bring your curiosity and questions and visit with Bob and Carolann between 1-5 pm Saturday, 5/18 – Area 61 Gallery, 721 Broad Street (left of the Tivoli Theatre beneath the black awning) Chattanooga, TN.