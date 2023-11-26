Artists Sunday at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Bob Fazio via Area 61 Gallery Simple Minimal Wedding Save the Date Facebook Event Cover - 4 Bob Fazio, on the pottery wheel - artist demo 1-5 Sunday 11/26 at Area 61 Gallery

Stop by Area 61 Gallery between 12 noon - 6pm for Artists Sunday (11/26) and Shop Original with Local Artists and Craftsmen. AND...

Artist Demonstration 1-5 pm:

Bob Fazio creates on his pottery wheel, sharing tips and tricks he's mastered during his years of working as a professional artist and teacher.

Featured Artist: Emily Boyd's "The Mini Collection"...so many beautiful giftable pieces.

We have new work from all 31 of our artists, so there are many mediums, styles and price points to choose from...Plus shopping small, local businesses is just more festive (let's toast to that when you get here).

About Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov 26th for 2023), is dedicated to supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. Shoppers are encouraged to shop with local artists, creators and makers and purchase creative, handcrafted items and artistic experiences for the holidays. Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include thousands of individual artists, economic development agencies, commercial galleries, and non-profit organizations across the country, making Artists Sunday one of the nation’s largest art events. Participation is free.

Reasons to get out and experience Artists Sunday:

✓ There’s perhaps nothing more personal than a gift of the arts.

✓ Give something special, unique, and handcrafted this holiday season while supporting local artists and the local economy.

✓ Artists Sunday was created in 2020 to encourage people to shop with artists and buy art as gifts during the holidays - creating a ripple effect that helps the entire community.

✓ Artists Sunday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov 26 for 2023), is the nation's largest coordinated art event, dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching and beautifying our lives, communities, and the economy.

To learn more about Artists Sunday and promoting commerce with artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/