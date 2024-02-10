Arts and Crafts at Wanderlinger

× Expand wanderlinger kids mardi gras event - 1 wanderlinger

🎉 Join us for a Weekend of Family Fun at Wanderlinger Brewing Company! 🎨✨

Get ready to unleash your creativity and celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day with us this Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm! 🎭💕

Bring the whole family and immerse yourselves in a world of crafts and festivities at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. We'll be providing materials to create your very own Mardi Gras masks or heartfelt Valentine's Day cards. Feel free to bring your own supplies if you have a certain interest🎉💌

Whether you're inspired by the vibrant colors and traditions of Mardi Gras or feeling the love in the air for Valentine's Day, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let your imagination run wild as you design and decorate your masterpiece alongside loved ones. 🎨💖

In addition to the craft activities, we'll have delicious food and drinks available for purchase, ensuring that your weekend with us is nothing short of delightful. 🍻🥪

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to bond with your family while unleashing your artistic talents! Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for a weekend of unforgettable memories at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. 🎉🎭💕

See you there!

📅 Date: Saturday & Sunday

⏰ Time: 1:00pm - 4:00pm

📍 Location: Wanderlinger Brewing Company

🎨 Activities: Mardi Gras Mask & Valentine's Day Card Making

🍻 Great Beers, Great Food plus non alcoholic options

While supplies last.