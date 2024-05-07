× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/arts-for-older-adults-ink-marbling-in-person-class arts for older adult

Get your creative juices flowing at our in-person class where you'll learn the art of ink marbling to create stunning gift boxes and cards.

Suminagashi or floating ink is the process of marbling plain paper with ink and water to transform the paper into organic designs. This is an ancient Japanese art form. We will apply the inks to our papers and then learn different techniques to turn the papers into gift boxes and cards.

This class is part of the Arts for Older Adults program and is open only to adults aged 65 or older through grant funding from Tennessee Arts Commission.

About the instructor:

Linda Miller, a retired County Social Worker from the mountains of North Carolina, has more than 25 years of experience in papercutting and paper marbling. She has taught classes for adults and children in these art forms.

For details about our refund and cancellation policy, visit our FAQ’S: www.thechattery.org/faqs