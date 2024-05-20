Arts For Older Adults: Observational Drawing - Light

Come join us for a fun morning of observational drawing for older adults - let's get creative together!

In this class, we will begin experimenting with techniques to add light and shadow (value) to our drawings, to help give them the illusion of three-dimensionality and form.

Supplies: Loose paper and pencils will be provided, but participants can bring their own supplies if they prefer.

This class is part of the Arts for Older Adults program and is open only to adults aged 65 or older through grant funding from Tennessee Arts Commission.

About the instructor:

Carrie Pendergrass has her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She also received a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last 25 years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, curator, educator, and small-business owner. She left her position as Gallery Director for the local non-profit H*Art Gallery just before the pandemic. She currently works as a professional artist, doing freelance art instruction and running her curatorial passion project, CHA ART SPACE, at the Chattanooga Airport. She’s taught all ages from kindergarten through senior adult via grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, UTC, Southern Adventist University, the Chattery and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.