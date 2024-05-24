× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/arts-for-older-adults-summer-road-in-person-class event

Join us for this painting class where we will be creating peaceful country scenes to kickstart your summer. No prior painting experience is required. All skills are welcome. You will learn everything you need to be able to paint your own beautiful scene that you will be proud of. Instructor, Katie Brobst, is an acrylic art educator and has taught art to students from age 2-90.

Supplies: All supplies are included.

This class is part of the Arts for Older Adults program and is open only to adults aged 65 or older through grant funding from Tennessee Arts Commission.

A bout the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.

For details about our refund and class cancellation policy, visit our FAQs: www.thechattery.org/faqs.