Prepare for an awe-inspiring experience as B.A.S. brings an array of telescopes and a wealth of astronomical knowledge. With multiple telescopes for viewing, our experts will guide you through the night sky, pointing out constellations and celestial wonders. Immerse yourself in Electronically Assisted Astronomy (EAA), where telescopes and astronomy cameras project live views of cosmic objects onto screens, providing an accessible and captivating experience for all. For those seeking a more traditional encounter, we offer setups where you can peer directly through telescopes, allowing for a personal and immersive stargazing adventure. B.A.S. invites you to explore their equipment, ask questions, and engage with their passionate members eager to share their knowledge. You are welcome to arrive before the sun sets to get settled in. If you plan to arrive when it is already dark, please only use headlamps with red lights to find your way. This event is weather dependent and could be cancelled. Should the event be cancelled, you will be notified by email and receive a full refund. Members are free, non-members are $5. Please register for this event so we know how many folks to expect.
Astronomy Night
Chattanooga Audubon Society 900 North Sanctuary Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
The Pulse Spotlight
