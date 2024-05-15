× Expand The Signal August Burns Red w/ Fuming Mouth performs live at The Signal - Concert Hal

Wed May 15 20247:30 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)The Signal - Concert Hall21 Choo Choo AvenueChattanooga, TN 37402$42.52 - $63.63Ages 18+

August Burns RedMetalcore

Upholding artistic pillars of tightly wound technical proficiency, airtight grooves, and pensive lyricism, August Burns Red fulfill a quiet, yet staunch 17-year commitment to a diehard audience worldwide. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet—JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass]—have preserved this level of integrity since first emerging in 2003. Following the seminal Messengers [2007] and Constellations [2009], the band infiltrated the mainstream via 2015’s Found In Far Away Places. Not only did the latter stand out as their second straight #9 bow on the Billboard Top 200, but it also garnered the group’s first GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” for “Identity.” The momentum increased with the arrival of Phantom Anthem in 2017. Marking the group’s fourth Top 20 debut on the Billboard Top 200, it paved the way for their second “Best Metal Performance” GRAMMY® nod for “Invisible Enemy.” The record ushered their career streams past the 100 million-mark as it earned four-out-of-five stars from the likes of Alternative Press and Kerrang! Between sold-out shows worldwide, they continued a 15-year tradition of holiday shows by launching the Christmas Burns Red Festival. Now, their 2020 eighth full-length, Guardians [Fearless Records], sees them not only preserve but perfect this definitive sound as evidenced by the likes of “Defender” and “Bones.” Fuming MouthDeath Metal/Black Metal

A fiery, resurrected rage barrels its way out of hell’s erupting chasms with blistering fury; Fuming Mouth has returned. Lead singer, guitarist, and founder Mark Whelan emerges triumphant after a life-threatening battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, rekindling the inferno of their music with Fuming Mouth's second full-length album, Last Day of Sun. Fuming Mouth stands resilient, a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Amidst the carnage and depression lies a flicker of hope - a beacon of light that emanates from within. SunmancerMetal

Sunmancer is a metal band from Atlanta, Georgia blending a spectrum of aggressive sound from Counterparts to The Black Dahlia Murder with hints of Killswitch Engage and Unearth in between. Their EP ‘Nothing Ever Happens’ released on November 24th, 2023.