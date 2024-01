× Expand SoLit southbound series 2024 (Instagram Post) - 1 Author Halle Hill at The Arts Building on Feb. 22nd.

Join SoLit for an evening with award-winning author Halle Hill! Hill will share from her recent short story collection, Good Women, and a Q&A and book signing will follow with books available for purchase from The Book & Cover. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so registration is required at solitchatt.org.