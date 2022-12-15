Avatar: The Way of Water 3D in IMAX

× Expand IMAX and James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water IMAX Artwork

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The

Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri,

and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to

keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies

they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon

Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney

Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder,

Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society/IMAX Club* - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time)

December 15 at 7:00 PM

December 16 – December 18 at 2:00 PM | 5:45 PM | 9:30 PM

December 19 – December 23 at 3:00 PM | 6:45 PM

December 24 at 2:00 PM

December 25 - Closed Christmas Day

December 26 at 3:00 PM | 6:45 PM

December 27 - January 1 at 3:30 PM | 7:15 PM

January 2 – January 16 at 6:30 PM