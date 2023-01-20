Avatar: The Way of Water 3D - New Screenings Added!

× Expand Disney, IMAX, and James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water Logo

Starting January 20th, we've got 6 new showtimes added for Avatar: The Way of Water!

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film,

“Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully

family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows

them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles

they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and

Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington,

Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David

Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate

Winslet.

Showtimes (Eastern Time)

January 20-22 at 6:30 pm

January 27-29 at 6:30 pm