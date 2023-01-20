Avatar: The Way of Water 3D - New Screenings Added!

Disney, IMAX, and James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water Logo
Starting January 20th, we've got 6 new showtimes added for Avatar: The Way of Water!
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film,
“Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully
family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows
them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles
they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and
Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington,
Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David
Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate
Winslet.
Showtimes (Eastern Time)
January 20-22 at 6:30 pm
January 27-29 at 6:30 pm