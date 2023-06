× Expand Hunter Museum Ballet Dancers

Performing an exhibition-inspired dance, Ballet Esprit celebrates

Chattanooga’s beautiful environment and the landscape paintings of In

Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting. Regular

admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.