Bambi: A Chattanooga Theatre Production

Join us for Chattanooga Theatre Centre's production of Bambi from March 17th-March 26th in our Mainstage Theatre.

Here for the first time is a stage version of the beloved story written by Austrian novelist Felix Salten in the 1920s. It's an eloquent and haunting tale of growing up. Bambi becomes heir to his father, the great prince. After Bambi encounters and masters for the first time the novel feelings of love, fear, loneliness, and independence, he comes to understand that all of Earth's creatures are guided by a greater force than themselves. Intertwined in this great story is Bambi's growing awareness of the fragility of the forest environment and the impact of human encroachment on all of the forest inhabitants. Presented in the Mainstage Theatre. (Appropriate for all ages)

Ticket prices range from $10-$15

Parking not included