Basic Landscape & Vegetable Garden Design

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continues their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m., with “Basic Landscape and Garden Design” taught by Master Gardeners Skeeter Gallagher and Jennifer Dornbush. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Advance registration is requested. To sign up, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-landscape-garden-design/

Master Gardeners Jennifer Dornbush and Skeeter Gallagher collaborate for a joint presentation on Creating a Landscape Design and Planning a Vegetable Garden. Skeeter Gallagher comments, “The key to years of success in the garden is early planning to establish both a dynamic landscape design and a productive vegetable garden. Whether someone is creating new home landscaping, refreshing an established yard, or getting ready to plant a vegetable garden, this class will give both experienced and beginning gardeners the practical tools to make their ideas become a successful reality.”