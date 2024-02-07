Basics of Machine Sewing - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Roman Spiridonov on Unsplash Sewing Machine

Do you have a sewing machine sitting somewhere in your house collecting dust that you don't know how to use? Have you always wanted to know a few basics so you could make something simple? Then this is your class!

Come and learn the basics of how a sewing machine works...like how to turn it on, how to thread the machine and a bobbin (and what the heck is a bobbin anyways), how to set your stitch length, how to adjust your stitches, how to change the needle, how to sew a straight line, how to sew a curved line, and how to lock down your stitches.

While you learn these basics, you will also be making a super simple Hot / Cold Therapy Rice Bag (that you will take home) and learning how to read and cut a basic pattern, how to use straight pins, sew a seam allowance, clip and press.

Supplies: Machines, all necessary equipment and supplies are provided. Just bring yourself!

Please note: Space is limited.

About the instructor:

Kristen Bragdon has a love of all things creative! She started sewing at an early age and continued on to study Fashion Design at Ryerson University in Toronto. She then continued her studies in Textiles at North Carolina State University and has since worked in the Fabric and Carpet industries for 15 years.

After her daughters were born, she began Freelance work in Carpet and Textile Design, Architectural and Interior Design, and engaged in Arts Education. She also enjoys planning epic Birthday Parties and making Halloween Costumes with (and for) her girls.

She is passionate about making and creating in many forms, but her first love was sewing, and she would like to share some of her experience and knowledge with those who want to learn this craft. She, her husband, their two girls (and a crazy dog) live here in Chattanooga.