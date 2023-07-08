Batter's Place Pickleball Complex Grand Opening

Batter's Place Pickleball Courts 8011 Batter's Place Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Come celebrate the grand opening of Chattanooga’s first official pickleball courts!

Games, lessons, give aways and ribbon cutting.

Located at 8011 Batters Place RD.

