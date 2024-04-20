Ruby Falls by Ruby Falls
Ruby Falls
The friendliest BBQ competition in the South returns Saturday, April 20!
Live bluegrass music, food trucks, kid’s activities, prizes & giveaways.
FREE admission for spectators!
Amateur grillers & smokers compete for bragging rights as the best backyard cook at the 9th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook-off. Independent judges select the Best Pork Butt, Ribs, Wings & Grand Champion.
This event raises funds to provide year-round fun activities for kids with cancer & their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation.