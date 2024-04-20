Battle Below the Clouds

to

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

The friendliest BBQ competition in the South returns Saturday, April 20!

Live bluegrass music, food trucks, kid’s activities, prizes & giveaways.

FREE admission for spectators!

Amateur grillers & smokers compete for bragging rights as the best backyard cook at the 9th annual Ruby Falls Battle Below the Clouds BBQ cook-off. Independent judges select the Best Pork Butt, Ribs, Wings & Grand Champion.

This event raises funds to provide year-round fun activities for kids with cancer & their families through the Lana’s Love Foundation.

Info

Food & Drink
