Battle of the Pub Stars Singing Showdown

Singing Showdown- Battle Of the Pub Stars! North River Pub | 4/20 | 4/27 | 5/4 | 5/18

Must Be 21 to Enter

Registration fee is $5 (can be paid at NRP night of competition 4/20 in cash, to Jan)

4 week Competition

Must be present to earn points. Replacements not allowed

Dates are, 4/20 | 4/27 | 5/4 | 5/18

Registration is open now, until the first night opener. Must be registered by 7:30PM night on 4/20.

Point Scale 1-10, for each Category. There are 3 judges each night

Contestants will be judged each week on: Vocal Performance, Dress Appearance, Stage Presence

Each night of competition there will be a winner awarded a $50 cash prize for the most points

The Final night 5/18 there will be First Place, 2nd place, 3rd place winners

Form to register:

https://forms.gle/wqvT1e16LDiH2TiE6