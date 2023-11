× Expand Staff Photographer Southern's Steel Band

Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band, conducted by Keith Lloyd, will host Walker Memorial Academy’s Fire ‘N Steel band from Avon Park, Florida, conducted by Leonard Cann, on Saturday, November 11, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on the university campus. The free concert is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.