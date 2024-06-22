BBQ BASH

to

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

🔥 Embark on a flavor-filled journey at the BBQ Bash in Coolidge Park on June 22nd from 10am-7pm! 🍖 Experience the mouthwatering flavors of summer, featuring juicy watermelon and corn on the cob, complementing the rich BBQ experience. 🍖 A well-stocked bar awaits, offering delightful summer beverages like beer, brews, ciders, and champagne. Join us for a day of art, crafts, and farmers market fun bursting with deliciousness! 🎨🍓

This event is sponsored by:

Renewal by Andersen

Info

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - BBQ BASH - 2024-06-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BBQ BASH - 2024-06-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BBQ BASH - 2024-06-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BBQ BASH - 2024-06-22 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours