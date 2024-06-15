Bee to Sea: Family Sleep in the Deep

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Come experience the Aquarium after dark and learn about pollinators!

Spring is in the air (and the sea)! Join us for a special Family Sleep in the Deep where we will take a closer look at how plants are gearing up for the season and how they recruit some amazing critters to assist them. This overnight program will focus on pollinators and seed dispersers and their roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems. With this program, you will receive a guided tour through the Aquarium buildings, evening snacks, and get to participate in hands-on activities to kick off Pollinator Week!

Sleepover Start Time: 6:00pm ET on Saturday, June 15th, 2024

Sleepover End Time: 9:30am ET on Sunday, June 16th, 2024

Age Requirement: All participants must be ages 6+

Aquarium Member: $85 per person (Age 6+)| Non-Member Price: $95 per person (Age 6+)