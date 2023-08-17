× Expand Life Science TN Beer & Biotech Chattanooga

oin Life Science Tennessee in Chattanooga on August 17 from 4-6 pm at Axis Research & Technologies’ Chattanooga Facility for Beer & Biotech! We will begin the event with a tour of Axis’ facility followed by a networking reception.

This event is a unique opportunity for life science professionals to learn about exciting life science companies in the region as well as foster meaningful relationships with other life science professionals and ignite business opportunities. Join us to connect with your colleagues and further your professional development–sign up today!

Learn more about Axis Research and Technologies: https://axisrt.com/locations/chattanooga/

For more information, visit www.lifesciencetn.org