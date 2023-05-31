Beg I Bachata Dance Course

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 5/31/23-6/15/23

Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8pm

6 Classes Total

COST: (6 CLASSES)

$150 - Couples ($12.50 per class)

$85 - Individual ($14.16 per class)

*No drop ins allowed*

Info

Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
