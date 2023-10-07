Beg I Bachata Dance Course - SATURDAYS

× Expand G2G Salsa G2G Salsa

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE: SATURDAYSStart: 10/7/23 - 10/21/23Every Saturday from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm3 Classes Total

COST: (3 CLASSES, 90Min Each)$120 - Couples $65 - Individual

*No drop ins allowed*