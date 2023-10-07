Beg I Bachata Dance Course - SATURDAYS

to

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE: SATURDAYSStart: 10/7/23 - 10/21/23Every Saturday from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm3 Classes Total

COST: (3 CLASSES, 90Min Each)$120 - Couples $65 - Individual 

*No drop ins allowed*

Info

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - SATURDAYS - 2023-10-07 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - SATURDAYS - 2023-10-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - SATURDAYS - 2023-10-07 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - SATURDAYS - 2023-10-07 10:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Thursday

September 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours