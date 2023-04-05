Beg I Bachata Dance Course

× Expand G2G Salsa Make new friends while learning to dance! No partner or experience required!

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE:Start: 4/5/23-4/20/23Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8pm6 Classes Total

COST: (6 CLASSES)$150 - Couples ($12.50 per class)$85 - Individual ($14.16 per class)

*No drop ins allowed*