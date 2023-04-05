Beg I Bachata Dance Course

to

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE:Start: 4/5/23-4/20/23Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8pm6 Classes Total

COST: (6 CLASSES)$150 - Couples ($12.50 per class)$85 - Individual ($14.16 per class)

*No drop ins allowed*

Info

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beg I Bachata Dance Course - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 21, 2023

Wednesday

March 22, 2023

Thursday

March 23, 2023

Friday

March 24, 2023

Saturday

March 25, 2023

Sunday

March 26, 2023

Monday

March 27, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours