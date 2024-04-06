Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April

to

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

This will be a 3-WEEK course, every Saturday

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

Register online to reserve a spot. Space is limited!

BEG BACHATA DANCE COURSE - 3 CLASSES TOTAL:

Start Date: 4/6/24 - 4/20/24

Every Saturday from 10:30 am-12 pm

COST:

Individual: $65 (3, 90-min classes)

Couples: $120 (3, 90-min classes)

Since this course is progressive, no drop-ins are allowed.

Info

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
423-250-9944
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April - 2024-04-06 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April - 2024-04-06 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April - 2024-04-06 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beginner I Bachata Dance Course - April - 2024-04-06 10:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 15, 2024

Saturday

March 16, 2024

Sunday

March 17, 2024

Monday

March 18, 2024

Tuesday

March 19, 2024

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours