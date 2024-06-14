Beginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits

× Expand Photo via Unsplash cat

Do you love your pet so much that you’d want to immortalize them forever on fabric? Great, this is the perfect class for you.

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, all focused around their pets. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

Please note: All participants will email a photo of their pet to The Chattery after purchasing a ticket. Email address is info@thechattery.org. Class registration ends 24 hours in advance.

About the Instructor:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over 15 years, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs and organizing creative collaboration,with a focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. Sarah loves to embroider, garden, hike, and travel with her partner. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.