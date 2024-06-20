× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/beginner-friendly-yoga-outdoor-class-1 yoga

Have you found yoga studios to be intimidating? Join certified yoga instructor and body-positive advocate, Alicia King, for a beginner-friendly, all-bodies-accepted yoga class! Plenty of modifications will be offered with the opportunity for you to explore what movement feels good in your body. The class will move through foundation postures at a comfortable pace.

Supplies: Please bring a yoga or exercise mat, exercise blocks, blankets, straps, or anything else you might want or need to aid you in your practice.

About the teacher:

Alicia King (she/her) is a 200HR certified yoga instructor. She is currently working on her 500HR certification through Yoga Landing. She has studied body-positive movement with Jessamyn Stanley and aims to help every BODY find love in their bodies and in this practice. Her philosophy is, "Take what you want, leave what you don't" meaning everything throughout class is optional. She encourages you to find movement that feels good for you and is there to remind you that rest is not earned, it is innate for all of us.