BEGINNER MYOFASCIAL RELEASE: SELF-MASSAGE FOR PAIN RELIEF - IN-PERSON CLASS

This is a skill that will bring you into your body and give you control over the aches and pains of daily life. You'll learn the ins and outs of the soft tissues known as fascia, why and how trigger points develop, and how to execute the appropriate self-massage techniques.

All ages and levels are welcome. All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

Courtney Smith has been intrigued by science, health, and longevity from a young age. Growing up with constant illness, chronic depression, and feeling out of touch with her body drew her attention to holistic health strategies. She has spent 15 years involved in the fitness industry either as a personal trainer or a lifestyle coach.

After struggling with workout-related pain for 10 years, she discovered the benefits of Functional Patterns training methodology. She began the certification process in 2019 and now runs the only facility using Functional Patterns training in Tennessee.