Beginner I Salsa Dance Course - January

to

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

*** This will be a 3 WEEK Course***

G2G teaches LA style salsa and bachata dance classes in Chattanooga, TN. Our three-week courses are tailored to maximize your experience and learning. Come alone or with a partner! Our group courses are a great way to meet new people and hone your skills. No previous dance experience required, just a smile and a positive attitude!

*Register ONLINE to reserve a spot*

BEG SALSA DANCE COURSE:

Start: 1/10 - 1/25

Every Wednesday & Thursday from 7-8 PM

6 Classes Total

COST: (6 CLASSES)

$150 - Couples ($12.50 per class)

$85 - Individual ($14.16 per class)

*No drop ins allowed*

Info

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beginner I Salsa Dance Course - January - 2024-01-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beginner I Salsa Dance Course - January - 2024-01-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beginner I Salsa Dance Course - January - 2024-01-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beginner I Salsa Dance Course - January - 2024-01-10 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 15, 2023

Saturday

December 16, 2023

Sunday

December 17, 2023

Monday

December 18, 2023

Tuesday

December 19, 2023

Wednesday

December 20, 2023

Thursday

December 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours