Beginner Sewing: Dustpan Skirt

skirt

Come learn how to make a cute and easy dustpan skirt, a mini version of a broom skirt.

This is a sewing workshop designed for beginners who have some experience with a sewing machine but want to expand their sewing skills to include simple clothing projects. This session will introduce them to the "Dustpan" Skirt, a mini version of the traditional broom skirt that can be made using simple math and 2- 3 yds of cotton or cotton blend fabric. Guided by an experienced instructor, students will create this fun summer wardrobe staple in their size, using mostly straight stitches on a home sewing machine.

Supplies Provided: Sewing machines and thread provided. Most tools ( including scissors, chalk, and seam rippers) and other project supplies (like elastic and interfacing) are included.

Supplies Needed: Students will bring their own fabric. Lightweight cotton woven in solid or print required. Broadcloth, Keepsake Calicos, Novelty Cottons, and Quilting weight cottons are all examples of light to mid-weight cottons. For purposes of this project denim and twills should be avoided. A fabric color or print that coordinates with black or white thread is strongly recommended. Fabric must be washed and pressed before class.

Yardage needed will vary according to your size (or the size of the intended wearer). Here is a general guide to use when shopping.

To create a womens size small to medium, purchase 1 and ¾ yds of a 45 inch wide fabric*

To create a womens size large, purchase 2 yds of 45 inch wide fabric*

To create a womens size x-large to xxlarge, purchase 2.5 yds of 45 inch wide fabric*

*Most cottons sold are either 44/45 inches wide. If you select a cotton that is 60* wide it just means you will have extra fabric left over

Finished skirt length will be between 22 and 25 inches long.

Please note: Space is limited. Six spots available, students will work in teams of two.

Prior Experience: Students should have basic knowledge of how to thread and use a power pedaled sewing machine. They should also have a basic understanding of terms like seam allowance and straight or zig zag stitching. There will be a general review of these techniques but most time will be spent on measuring, cutting, sewing, and constructing the skirt so that everyone has a finished garment by the end of the class.

About the teacher:

Kandyce Hudson is an artist, educator, and the owner of a designer’s sewing studio called InKandycence (pronounced incandescence). Her experience in home sewing spans 30 + years, including a degree in Textiles and Apparel from Cornell University, as well as several years of experience in the Bridal and Formal wear Industry. Though working in the fashion industry has been exciting, what Kandyce enjoys most is teaching others how to use a home sewing machine to successfully create their ideas for clothing, craft, and costume projects. Her purpose now is to ignite a renewed appreciation for home sewing as a creative tool, and guide students through all the limitless possibilities that exist with sewing in today’s busy lifestyles and culture.