Beginner Zumba

Zumba is a high-intensity, fun dance class with a combination of Latin and international rhythms. All dance skill levels are welcome.

What to bring: Water bottle, small towel (optional), sneakers and workout clothes.

Benefits: Boosts heart rate and improves cardiovascular endurance.

About the teachers:

Thalika Hollingsworth is an enthusiastic and motivated scientist who just loves to dance and spread joy around her. A recent momma, she hopes to continue to navigate through the ups and downs of this new life. She loves the community and has met so many people through Zumba. At the end of the day, a girl just wants to have fun, right?

Since 2022, Krishna Maharjan has been co-teaching with other Zumba instructors at the YMCA in Hixson and the downtown location. Known for creativity, Krishna enjoys creating unique choreography that caters to all levels of students. Krishna teaches a wide variety of international music, including Latin, Bollywood, Nepali, and many other styles. The choreography primarily features Salsa, Reggaeton, Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha, Bollywood, Hip Hop, Nepali, and more. Krishna is energetic, communicative, engaging, and motivated to keep people moving in fun and exciting ways.