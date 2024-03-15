BEGINNER ZUMBA - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

All dance skill levels are welcome.

What to bring: Water bottle, small towel (optional), sneakers and workout clothes.

Benefits: Boosts heart rate and improves cardiovascular endurance.

About the teacher:

Thalika Hollingsworth is an enthusiastic and motivated scientist who just loves to dance and spread joy around her. A recent momma, she hopes to continue to navigate through the ups and downs of this new life. She loves the community and has met so many people through Zumba. At the end of the day, a girl just wants to have fun, right?

Info

Theater & Dance
