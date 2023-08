× Expand Beloved Woman Beloved Woman Market & Open House

JOIN BELOVED WOMAN IN CELEBRATING OUR 2nd Annual MARKET AND OPEN HOUSE. Shop 14 Beloved Woman booths, eat, drink and be among community. Come help us celebrate our 2023 entrepreneurs as they launch their businesses. This free event will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine Street. Free parking across from the church (next to the Westin Hotel).