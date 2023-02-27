Bessie Smith: Orchestrating the Blues

Honoring the legacy of Blues legend Bessie Smith, who stood up for herself, her love, and her people when the voices were few: the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO), CSO Youth Orchestras (CSOYO), and a multitude of community choral groups team up to celebrate the Empress of the Blues on our annual Side-by-Side Concert!

In this historic performance, the CSO and CSOYO will perform full orchestral arrangements of Bessie's music, commissioned by the CSO as part of the Bessie Smith: Orchestrating the Blues project. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience a powerful performance highlighting the soulful voice, relatable music, and vibrant career of Bessie Smith!

This performance will also spotlight compositions by other Black composers including widely celebrated local composer Roland Carter, and feature pieces that honor the defining contributions that Black artists have made and continue to make in American music, history, and culture.

