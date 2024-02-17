Beyond Resolutions: Goals Setting for Results - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Alexa Williams on Unsplash Photo by Alexa Williams on Unsplash

It’s now February. How are you doing with your New Year's resolutions? Still going strong? Or are they a distant memory like what you had for dinner last Tuesday?

In America, we love to say “New Year, New You!” We just spent the last few months of the prior year doing so much, eating terribly, and not taking care of ourselves (physically, mentally, or financially) then after it’s over… we desperately want the total opposite: Rest. Health. Rejuvenation.

Resolutions are tricky. It’s hard to set the right ones and actually achieve them. This class will show you how to set realistic resolutions to reach your goals in life.

About the instructor:

Chattanooga native Teresea Patton is the founder of Patton a Passionate Life. She is a creative hippie mama who thrives on helping others enjoy life to the fullest. Teresea believes people deserve to feel empowered, happy, and confident. Whether it’s art, cooking, travel, or any other amazing thing, she wants to help others find what makes them feel all those things. Let her help you build a life you are truly passionate about.