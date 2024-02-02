https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/2/2/bhm-night-market
The Chattery
Our first Night Market was so much fun, that we're running it back.
Join us on Friday, February 2 for a Black History Month Night Market to celebrate a variety of Black businesses and entrepreneurs. From clothing and candles to delicious food and jewelry, this market will offer everything you need to treat yourself or get a headstart on a Valentine's gift.
We'll provide the vibes along with a live DJ (DJ MCPRO) and a special performance from artist and musician, Miles Stone.
Vendors include:
Aliyacreated
C & C Candy Co.
Divine Purity Aurapothecary
Escential Things
Famlei Market
Fud Vybez
Gustogusto Art
Hiliary’s Art
Love, Eros
Mo Lemonade
Natural Beautiful Me
Naturally Just Nikki
Sassy Lady Styling
Sewcro423
Upstate Mississippi
Note: We are not accepting vendors for this market. To be notified when applications open for future markets, please fill out this form, https://wkf.ms/3ZbQKfg.