BHM: Night Market

Our first Night Market was so much fun, that we're running it back.

Join us on Friday, February 2 for a Black History Month Night Market to celebrate a variety of Black businesses and entrepreneurs. From clothing and candles to delicious food and jewelry, this market will offer everything you need to treat yourself or get a headstart on a Valentine's gift.

We'll provide the vibes along with a live DJ (DJ MCPRO) and a special performance from artist and musician, Miles Stone.

Vendors include:

Aliyacreated

C & C Candy Co.

Divine Purity Aurapothecary

Escential Things

Famlei Market

Fud Vybez

Gustogusto Art

Hiliary’s Art

Love, Eros

Mo Lemonade

Natural Beautiful Me

Naturally Just Nikki

Sassy Lady Styling

Sewcro423

Upstate Mississippi

Note: We are not accepting vendors for this market. To be notified when applications open for future markets, please fill out this form, https://wkf.ms/3ZbQKfg.