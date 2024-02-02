BHM: Night Market

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Our first Night Market was so much fun, that we're running it back.

Join us on Friday, February 2 for a Black History Month Night Market to celebrate a variety of Black businesses and entrepreneurs. From clothing and candles to delicious food and jewelry, this market will offer everything you need to treat yourself or get a headstart on a Valentine's gift.

We'll provide the vibes along with a live DJ (DJ MCPRO) and a special performance from artist and musician, Miles Stone.

Vendors include:

Aliyacreated

C & C Candy Co.

Divine Purity Aurapothecary

Escential Things

Famlei Market

Fud Vybez

Gustogusto Art

Hiliary’s Art

Love, Eros

Mo Lemonade

Natural Beautiful Me

Naturally Just Nikki

Sassy Lady Styling

Sewcro423

Upstate Mississippi

Note: We are not accepting vendors for this market. To be notified when applications open for future markets, please fill out this form, https://wkf.ms/3ZbQKfg.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Markets
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - BHM: Night Market - 2024-02-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BHM: Night Market - 2024-02-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BHM: Night Market - 2024-02-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BHM: Night Market - 2024-02-02 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 31, 2024

Thursday

February 1, 2024

Friday

February 2, 2024

Saturday

February 3, 2024

Sunday

February 4, 2024

Monday

February 5, 2024

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours