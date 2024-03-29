× Expand John Dooley BIAS with Jake Hess at Songbirds on 3/29/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $20

VIP M&G: $45

With support from Jake Hess

VIP Meet & Greet Ticket Includes:

Meet & Greet with BIAS at 5:30 PM

1 signed BIAS photo, a picture with BIAS, & a BIAS sticker. All proceeds from the M&G go towards Songbirds' Guitars for Kids program!

BIAS, who achieved being a Top 9 contestant in Season 24 of NBC’s The Voice, has dazzled audiences and fans throughout the world with his vocal growth and charisma during the entire series of the show. Singing tunes like: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton; “Need A Favor” by Jelly Roll; “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton; “Where I Find God” by Larry Fleet; “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash; “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts; “Mean (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift; and “Go Rest High On That Mountain” by Vince Gill.

BIAS had outpaced a vast number of talented vocalists to achieve the notoriety of a Top 9 position in America’s heart. Throughout the season, BIAS had accumulated millions upon millions of views from his performances and has demonstrated to the world the title of the “Country Soul Preacher” that his coach, Gwen Stefani, had bestowed upon him. Furthermore, John Legend described BIAS as one he “couldn't take [his] eyes off of”; and how every time he watched BIAS, he was “feeling the star power” from him. Those words rang true throughout the airing of The Voice showing that BIAS can excel on any platform given to him.

Join BIAS live in concert for a moving, yet thrilling performance of storytelling and kicking great energy! It will be a show you won’t forget.