Big Band's Best!

to

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This Chattanooga Valentine's-season tradition features the best swing and big band tunes and includes a FREE swing dance lesson and open dance floor during the performance! Dance the night away with someone special, bust a move by yourself, or enjoy the show from the comfort of your seat at Big Band's Best!

Free swing dance lesson is taught by Dance Tonight Chattanooga.

The lesson will begin at 6:45 PM in front of the stage at the Memorial Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30.

Info

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Big Band's Best! - 2023-01-28 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Band's Best! - 2023-01-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Band's Best! - 2023-01-28 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Band's Best! - 2023-01-28 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 11, 2023

Thursday

January 12, 2023

Friday

January 13, 2023

Saturday

January 14, 2023

Sunday

January 15, 2023

Monday

January 16, 2023

Tuesday

January 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours