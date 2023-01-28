× Expand Lawson Whitaker Dance the night away with someone special, bust a move by yourself, or enjoy the show from the comfort of your seat at Big Band's Best!

This Chattanooga Valentine's-season tradition features the best swing and big band tunes and includes a FREE swing dance lesson and open dance floor during the performance! Dance the night away with someone special, bust a move by yourself, or enjoy the show from the comfort of your seat at Big Band's Best!

Free swing dance lesson is taught by Dance Tonight Chattanooga.

The lesson will begin at 6:45 PM in front of the stage at the Memorial Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30.