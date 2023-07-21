× Expand Big Blue Marble Academy Join the new Big Blue Marble Academy Hixson for a fun open house event.

Join Big Blue Marble Academy for an open house at the new Hixson location. Families are invited to explore the school and learn what a difference Big Blue Marble Academy can make.

Meet the BBMA team, take a tour of the school, and explore the global curriculum and Heart Projects service learning. A DJ, bounce house, face painter, popcorn machine, and snow cones will also be available for everyone to enjoy!

Big Blue Marble Academy Hixson is now enrolling children ages six weeks to five years, and summer camp for children up to 12.

RSVP Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-blue-marble-academy-hixson-open-house-tickets-672357488347

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 62 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.