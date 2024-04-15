BIG AND BRIGHT ACRYLIC FLORAL PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, you will create your own floral painting with big, bright flowers. You get to pick your color scheme for this piece, and you can add your own flair to it if you wish!

No painting experience necessary. All supplies included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - BIG AND BRIGHT ACRYLIC FLORAL PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BIG AND BRIGHT ACRYLIC FLORAL PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BIG AND BRIGHT ACRYLIC FLORAL PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BIG AND BRIGHT ACRYLIC FLORAL PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-15 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Monday

April 1, 2024

Tuesday

April 2, 2024

Wednesday

April 3, 2024

Thursday

April 4, 2024

Friday

April 5, 2024

Saturday

April 6, 2024

Sunday

April 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours