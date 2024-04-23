THE BIRDS AND THE BEES: NATURAL CREATIONS - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

These will make great wall decor or images for digital printing projects! No experience necessary

Supplies: All materials included in this workshop.

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. She teaches art appreciation at Atlanta Technical College and enjoys creating projects with students at all levels of experience. You can find more information about Christy on her website.

Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
