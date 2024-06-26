× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/the-birds-and-the-bees-paper-cutting-techniques-in-person-class birds

In this fun workshop we will create birds and insects using pre-painted and decorated watercolor paper.

These will make great wall decor or images for digital printing projects! No experience necessary.

Supplies: All materials included in this workshop.

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. She teaches art appreciation at Atlanta Technical College and enjoys creating projects with students at all levels of experience. You can find more information about Christy on her website.